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Celtic have made ‘preliminary enquiries’ into a possible deal for Hellas Verona striker Kieron Bowie as they explore bringing him back to Scotland.

The Bhoys are assessing a number of options in the transfer market and adding to the final third for Martin O’Neill is a significant focus.

Attackers Joel Mvuka, Tomas Cvancara and Junior Adamu all flopped at Celtic Park in the second half of the season after arriving on loan deals in the winter window.

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Now the Celtic recruitment team are trying to deliver a better strike rate and have their eye on a known commodity in the shape of Bowie.

Bowie only moved from Hibernian to Hellas Verona in the January transfer window, but the Italian club’s relegation from Serie A could open the door for him to leave.

According to Italian outlet L’Arena (via Tutto Mercato Web), Celtic have ‘made preliminary enquiries’ about Bowie.

Celtic have not yet gone beyond asking about Bowie, but they could go a step further in the coming weeks.

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Bowie managed to net four times in 14 Serie A appearances for Hellas Verona and quickly nailed down a spot in the side.

With Hellas Verona set to play in Serie B next season, the former Hibernian striker may well appreciate a move elsewhere.

Bowie came through the youth ranks at Raith Rovers before then being snapped up by Fulham.

The Cottagers loaned Bowie out to Northampton Town for two successive seasons, before he was then sold to Hibernian in the summer of 2024.

Catching Hellas Verona’s eye with his performances in Scottish football, the Italian side handed Bowie a long term contract, running through until the summer of 2030.

It is unclear what price tag the Italian club have put onto Bowie’s head to sanction his departure just six months after making the move to the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi.