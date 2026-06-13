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Portuguese giants FC Porto have ‘concrete talks ongoing’ with Sunderland target Lucas Stassin, as they seek to sign him from Saint-Etienne.

Sunderland won plaudits for their work in the transfer window last summer and the pressure is on to make equally impactful signings this summer.

The Black Cats even now have Europa League football on the agenda with which to tempt potential signings.

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Boss Regis Le Bris knows the French market well and Sunderland have been credited with interest in Saint-Etienne’s Stassin.

The Belgian striker has been prolific for Saint-Etienne in French football, but despite his efforts they are still stuck in Ligue 2.

Stassin could move on from Saint-Etienne, but Sunderland risk falling behind in the race, with Porto picking up the pace.

According to Belgian journalist Pieter-Jan Calcoen, Porto have ‘concrete talks ongoing’ to sign Stassin.

Club Years Anderlecht 2022-2023 Westerlo 2023-2024 Saint-Etienne 2024- Lucas Stassin’s career history

Stassin is keen to move on from Saint-Etienne this summer and take a step up in his career.

Sunderland would fit the bill for that desire just as much as Porto, who won the Portuguese title this season.

The Belgian forward scored eleven goals and chipped in with eight assists in 31 appearances in Ligue 2 for Saint-Etienne this season.

At the age of just 21, Sunderland are likely to feel Stassin has huge potential for growth in the coming years, as well significant resale value in the future.

Stassin has been capped by Belgium at international level, after working his way through the country’s youth ranks.

Sunderland are active on several fronts in the transfer market and are making attempts to try to push down the price of Lutsharel Geertruida.

The Black Cats are also amongst the admirers of Bologna’s Swedish international defender Emil Holm, who was on loan at Juventus.