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Celtic star Arne Engels is expected to be the subject of ‘definitely fierce’ competition this summer, amid Italian giants Napoli getting into the mix for his signature.

Engels is likely to be one of Celtic’s most sellable assets this summer if the Bhoys do want to cash in on him.

He helped Celtic to secure a domestic double in the recent season, winning the Scottish Premiership and the Scottish Cup.

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The Bhoys splashed the cash to sign Engels from German side Augsburg and he has established himself as a key man at Parkhead.

Celtic resisted multiple bids from Nottingham Forest for Engels in the January transfer window, but will be tested again for him this summer.

Now Napoli have joined the race, but according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web, ‘the competition is definitely fierce’.

In addition to Napoli and Nottingham Forest being keen, Sunderland and Fulham are suggested to have submitted enquiries about the Belgian midfielder.

Midfielder Axel Witsel Kevin De Bruyne Youri Tielemans Diego Moreira Hans Vanaken Nicolas Raskin Amadou Onana Midfielders in the Belgium squad

How much Celtic might want to let Engels go is unclear, with offers in excess of €25m identified as likely being needed.

Losing Engels would be a blow for Celtic boss Martin O’Neill, who is sure to want any departure to occur sooner rather than later to give him time to react and get in a replacement.

There have been signs that Engels could be planning for an exit, with the midfielder recently switching agents.

He missed out on a spot in Belgium’s World Cup squad and may well feel that playing in a higher profile league could push his international hopes forward.

Engels’ omission was not a surprise, with the midfielder admitting in May that he had not heard from Belgium boss Rudi Garcia.

Napoli could make an appealing destination for Engels, with a host of players who have previously played British football at the Italian club.