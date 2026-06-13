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Besiktas president Serdal Adali will make an approach to Arsenal to try to sign Leandro Trossard this summer, a Turkish journalist has claimed.

Trossard arrived at Arsenal in January 2023 during the winter transfer window from fellow Premier League side Brighton for €24m, signing a four-and-a-half-year contract with the Gunners.

The Belgian winger played a key role in Arsenal’s title-winning campaign as the Gunners won the Premier League after a 22-year wait.

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In the recent Premier League season, the 31-year-old made 31 appearances for Arsenal, while scoring six goals and providing six assists.

With a year left on his contract, the winger is attracting significant interest from Aston Villa and Newcastle United and also emerged as ‘number one’ target for Besiktas this summer.

The Turkish side are now being backed to step up their pursuit of Trossard in the coming weeks.

Turkish journalist Ertan Suzgun insisted that ‘I know that president Serdal Adali’ will make a move to try to sign Trossard.

Club played for Genk Lommel Westerlo Leuven Brighton Arsenal Clubs Leandro Trossard has played for

Besiktas appear to have identified the Gunners star as someone they are keen to sign this summer and will try their luck with an approach.

The Belgian is now entering the final year of his contract at Arsenal and cashing in on him could well appeal to the Gunners.

How keen Trossard is to make the move to Turkey though remains to be seen as it would mark a significant departure from the spotlight of the Premier League.

Besiktas could only finish fourth in the Turkish Super Lig in the recent campaign and as a result have made a managerial change.

Former Bologna boss Vincenzo Italiano is now in charge at the Istanbul giants and hopes are high that, properly backed,. he can steer the club into the Super Lig title race next season.