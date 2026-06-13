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Sporting Lisbon signing Tottenham Hotspur target Joao Palhinha is considered an ‘increasingly unlikely scenario’ amid Spurs’ determination to keep him.

Palhinha spent last season on loan at Tottenham where he played a key role in helping the club to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

Roberto De Zerbi was pleased with what he saw from Palhinha and wants Tottenham to sign him from Bayern Munich this summer.

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Spurs do not want to pay the option to buy price in Palhinha’s loan though and as such have been trying to lower the price tag.

Sporting Lisbon however have been providing strong competition to Tottenham for Palhinha’s signature and have been hoping the emotional factor of a return to Portugal and his former club can make the difference.

It appears though that Sporting Lisbon are losing hope when it comes to beating Tottenham to Palhinha.

According to Portuguese sports daily A Bola, it is now an ‘increasingly unlikely scenario’ that the midfielder returns to Sporting Lisbon this summer.

Club played for Sporting Lisbon Moreirense Belenenses Braga Fulham Bayern Munich Tottenham Hotspur Clubs Joao Palhinha has played for

Talks with Bayern Munich over Palhinha have made no progress, while ‘Tottenham are also determined’ to make sure they hold on to the midfielder.

In what could be seen as a sign of Sporting Lisbon giving up, they are pushing ahead with the capture of Sergi Altimira.

An agreement on a five-year contract is in place with the Spanish midfielder, though Sporting Lisbon still need to agree a fee with Real Betis.

With Sporting Lisbon losing hope on Palhinha, Spurs could yet face further competition, even though they do look to be in pole position.

Clubs from England, Italy and Germany have all recently asked about the Bayern Munich midfielder.

Palhinha left English football in 2024, swapping Fulham for Bayern Munich, but has struggled to make an impact in Germany.

The 30-year-old is no longer in the plans of the Bundesliga giants, meaning an exit is widely expected.