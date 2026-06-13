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Danny Rohl is close to leaving Rangers to take over at Red Bull Salzburg, but it is ‘not a done deal yet’, with final details to resolve.

The Gers boss has emerged as Red Bull Salzburg’s top target to take charge after a disappointing season in the Austrian Bundesliga.

Rohl has a heavyweight backer in the shape of Red Bull’s global football chief Jurgen Klopp, who thinks he is the right man for the job.

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Red Bull Salzburg have been pushing ahead to appoint Rohl and they are now getting close to take him to Austria.

However, according to German journalist Florian Plettenberg, it is ‘not a done deal yet’.

There remain details to finalise, but the clear direction of travel is that Rohl will be leaving Scottish football for Austria and Rangers will need a new manager.

Rangers are already looking at managers to come in and replace Rohl, with suggestions that Hearts boss Derek McInnes is a key target.

Season Position 2025–26 3rd 2024–25 2nd 2023–24 2nd 2022–23 2nd 2021–22 2nd Rangers’ last five league finishes

Rohl struggled to get Rangers to last in the Scottish Premiership title race this season when they collapsed in the post split fixtures.

He appears to have concluded that his career is better served by managing Red Bull Salzburg than Rangers.

Rohl was not Rangers’ first choice to take over, with Kevin Muscat and Steven Gerrard turning down the job.

The 37-year-old has never managed outside Britain, with his first spell coming at Sheffield Wednesday in England.

Just as at Rangers, Rohl will be expected to win the title with Red Bull Salzburg, who could only finish third in the Austrian Bundesliga in the recent season.

The Austrian club are due to start pre-season training next week and want a manager in place, with Rohl looking like the man.