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Former Fiorentina star Luca Cecconi feels La Viola have not proceeded with the permanent signing of Tottenham Hotspur winger Manor Solomon because they think he is ‘not suited’ to the new boss’ system.

Solomon featured in the second half of the last season on loan at Fiorentina after spending the first half with Villarreal, having previously enjoyed a highly productive campaign on loan with Leeds United at Elland Road last term.

The 26-year-old star featured 16 times for Fiorentina in the Serie A last season, starting nine times and registering three goal contributions.

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Fiorentina agreed to an €10m option to buy in Solomon’s loan deal, but doubts over La Viola triggering it started to appear near the end of the campaign.

Solomon was suggested to be keen to do all he could to convince them to sign him, but the option has still not been triggered.

Fiorentina have now appointed a new boss in the shape of Fabio Grosso.

It has been suggested that Fiorentina are looking to try to push the price needed for Solomon down, however Cecconi sees another reason the Tottenham man has not been signed.

Cecconi thinks the reason Solomon has not been signed by La Viola could be because the player does not suit the tactical dynamics of new boss Grosso.

Club managed Bari Hellas Verona Brescia Sion Frosinone Lyon Sassuolo Fiorentina Clubs Fabio Grosso has managed

He also added that the Fiorentina boss might deem the Spurs star as a player with more traditional characteristics, which is not something that he wants in his winger, who will play in a 4-3-3 formation.

When asked about Fiorentina not yet signing Solomon, Gross said on Italian radio station Radio FirenzeViola: “He is a winger, but I think Grosso favours a left-footer on the right and a right-footer on the left in the 4-3-3 formation.

“Maybe Solomon has more traditional characteristics.

“Maybe they have already established that he is not suited to the new tactical dynamics.”

The Israeli winger did say goodbye to the Fiorentina fans on social media when the season ended.

Solomon’s agent though was quick to insist that the winger’s message did not mean he would not return to the club.

The attacker could well have limited scope for game time if he stays at Tottenham, unless he can impress Roberto De Zerbi over the course of pre-season.