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Nottingham Forest have been given a big boost to their hopes of signing Roma defender Jan Ziolkowski as he will leave the Giallorossi ‘only to move to England’.

The Polish centre-back arrived at Roma last summer, but after just one season in the Italian capital, the club are considering offloading him, as the Giallorossi seek to raise funds and stay compliant with financial regulations.

The 21-year-old made 23 appearances for the Stadio Olimpico outfit, finding the net once during a Europa League league phase clash against Panathinaikos.

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Having struggled for regular minutes under Gian Piero Gasperini, Ziolkowski is said to be open to moving on in search of a more prominent role.

There is no shortage of interest in the defender’s services, although one destination is believed to stand above the rest in his thinking.

Ziolkowski has turned down approaches from Turkish clubs as well as Spanish side Getafe, with the Poland international ready to leave Roma ‘only to move to England’, according to Italian outlet Siamolaroma.

Nottingham Forest are firm suitors of the defender and have been making efforts to try to bring him to the City Ground.

Club Years Legia Warsaw 2022-2025 Roma 2025- Jan Ziolkowski’s career history

The Tricky Trees endured a difficult domestic campaign, but enjoyed a memorable run to the Europa League semi-finals, where their journey was ended by fellow Premier League side Aston Villa.

Vitor Pereira is keen to strengthen his defensive options ahead of next season, with Nottingham Forest understood to be willing to negotiate for Ziolkowski, whom Roma value at around €20m.

Having signed the defender from Legia Warsaw for €6m last summer, the Giallorossi stand to make a sizeable profit should they secure their asking price.

Ziolkowski turning down Turkey and Spain as options looks to have strengthened Nottingham Forest’s position.

If Roma do want to offload him and make a substantial profit then they will need buy-in from the defender on his next destination.