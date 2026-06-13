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Championship side Portsmouth ‘are in advanced’ talks with sign midfielder Gibson Yah following Volendam’s relegation from the Dutch Eredivisie, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

Pompey managed to comfortably survive in the Championship in the recent campaign and have now swung into action to strengthen the squad.

There had been signs that Portsmouth could lose highly rated boss John Mousinho over the summer, but he is still at Fratton Park and could end up staying.

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Mousinho will want to be backed in the market and now Portsmouth are making moves to add to his midfield options before the new campaign.

Yah is a midfielder that Portsmouth want to sign and he is currently on the books at Volendam in the Netherlands.

He could be available on a free transfer though following Volendam being relegated out of the Dutch top flight in the recent campaign.

Now Pompey are in advanced talks to snap up the 22-year-old, as they seek to get a deal over the line.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

Yah made 25 appearances in the Dutch Eredivisie last season, missing a chunk of the campaign with a knee injury.

Volendam were able to call on Yah for their relegation playoff tie, which they eventually lost on penalties to Willem II.

Yah, who operates mainly as a defensive midfielder, came through the youth set-up at Ajax, but moved on from Amsterdam without playing for the first team.

He then spent time on the books at FC Utrecht, playing for their second string side, before Volendam signed him last summer.

Yah penned a two-year deal at the club, but now could well be on his way out after just 12 months of his contract.

The recent season was Yah’s first playing in the Eredivisie, with his other appearances coming in the Dutch second tier, the Eerste Divisie.