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Aston Villa face further competition in their interest in Real Sociedad goalkeeper Alex Remiro, with Ligue 1 side Monaco now also keen.

Villa are looking at the very real possibility that they will need to sign another goalkeeper this summer as Emi Martinez could go.

Martinez played a key role in helping Aston Villa win the Europa League last season and it has been suggested he is looking at an exit amid interest from Juventus.

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Juventus want to bring in a new goalkeeper and have been holding talks with Martinez’s camp, but talk a deal has been struck is wide of the mark.

Martinez though is claimed to already be looking at houses in Turin in what may be an ominous sign for Aston Villa.

Villa are already in the hunt for a replacement for Martinez and they have their eyes on Real Sociedad’s 31-year-old Remiro.

The Spanish international has helped Real Sociedad lift the Copa del Rey two times in his seven-year-long career at the Anoeta, but he is set to enter the final year of his contract.

Club League Barcelona La Liga Napoli Serie A Aston Villa Premier League Monaco Ligue 1 Interested in Alex Remiro

Aston Villa have already been facing potential competition from clubs like Barcelona and Napoli, but now Monaco are in the race too, according to Spanish daily Noticias de Gipuzkoa (via El Desmarque).

‘Talks have taken place’ between the two clubs, with Monaco checking on the availability of several players, including Remiro.

Monaco want to upgrade their goalkeeping position and feel that Remiro fits the bill.

The Spaniard has featured 309 times for Real Sociedad so far in his career, keeping 114 clean sheets in the process and has played in the Champions League and Europa League as well.

Given the level of competition, Aston Villa could find it challenging to get their hands on Remiro this summer.

Aston Villa also have Lucas Chevalier, who played a bit part role for Paris Saint-Germain last season, on their radar as well and they were linked with him last summer before he moved to the Parc des Princes.