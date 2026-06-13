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Tottenham Hotspur have ‘immediately rejected’ an offer from Brighton for highly rated young defender Luka Vuskovic.

Spurs are welcoming Vuskovic back to north London this summer following his productive loan spell in the Bundesliga with Hamburg.

The Germans had wanted to hold on to Vuskovic, but the player himself was pessimistic about the chances of that happening.

There has though been the real risk that Tottenham fans may never see Vuskovic in a Spurs shirt, with Brighton trying to sign him amid the north London side’s interest in Jan Paul van Hecke.

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The move to Brighton is one which Vuskovic has appeared more than willing to make and he does have a verbal agreement in place with the Seagulls.

Brighton still need to agree a fee with Tottenham for the Croatian though and they have hit choppy waters.

According to German journalist Florian Plettenberg, Tottenham ‘have immediately rejected’ a bid of €35m from Brighton for Vuskovic.

The Seagulls are not likely to give up and are expected to come back with a fresh proposal for the Croatian.

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Brighton appear to be convinced by Vuskovic’s quality and potential, and are desperate to take him to the south coast.

They will be hoping they can use Spurs’ desire to sign Van Hecke to make sure they get their man.

Vuskovic has attracted interest from a number of sides who are spying taking him away from Tottenham, but it is Brighton who are the team showing the most firm interest.

A move for Vuskovic would be likely to anger Tottenham fans, who have been excited to see what the young defender can do following his Hamburg spell.

He is keen though to prioritise playing time and could feel that he will not get enough of it in N17.

One former Tottenham star expressed his dismay over the club potentially selling the Croatia international, dubbing it ‘crazy’.

It is unclear if Spurs have put a valuation on Vuskovic’s head amid the interest from Brighton, but the Seagulls do look to feel there is a deal to be done.