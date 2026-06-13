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West Ham United hold an interest in free agent defender Danilho Doekhi and could even offer him a non-promotion clause to persuade him to join, according to ExWHUemployee.

The 27-year-old Dutch defender has long been on the radar of English sides, with West Ham’s interest especially going back all the way to 2016.

With the defender’s contract at Union Berlin expiring at the end of this month, in the winter window he had interest from Leeds United and Aston Villa.

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Leeds are likely to have retained their interest, alongside a host of other clubs that are tempted by Doekhi being a free agent.

The defender is keen to enjoy a new experience and is moving on from his spell in the Bundesliga at Union Berlin.

He could go back to the Netherlands, with interest from his homeland, but does not want to make that move at the moment and is keen to stay abroad.

West Ham, who are in the market for free agents following relegation and ahead of a number of player sales, are interested in Doekhi.

Linked with exit Crysencio Summerville Callum Wilson Taty Castellanos El Hadji Malick Diouf Konstantinos Mavropanos Mateus Fernandes Jarrod Bowen Jean-Clair Todibo Tomas Soucek Aaron Wan-Bissaka Soungoutou Magassa West Ham stars linked with an exit

However, it will be a hard task for the Hammers to convince Doekhi to join them in the Championship, having been relegated from the Premier League.

West Ham though could try their luck and offer Doekhi a decent wage with a non-promotion clause in his contract which will permit the player to leave in the event of the Hammers failing to get promoted in the Premier League next season, in an effort to persuade the centre-back.

West Ham are actively working to recruit quality players who will help them get promoted and they are suggested to be competing with Rangers for Dan Neil’s signature.

Neil is another player who is a free agent this summer, which suits West Ham.

The Hammers are expected to see a raft of departures from the London Stadium.

Attacker Crysencio Summerville is drawing real transfer interest from several sides, including Roma, while midfielder Mateus Fernandes is also a wanted man.

Defender Konstantinos Mavropanos is also likely to move, while Jean-Clair Todibo has fallen out with Nuno and is expected to find the exit door at the London Stadium.

As such, Nuno’s West Ham team could have a very different look about it on the first day of the new Championship season.

Whether Doekhi will be lining up in central defence remains to be seen.