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Liverpool have taken note of the amount Newcastle United banked for Anthony Gordon to inform their valuation of Tottenham Hotspur target Cody Gakpo.

Gakpo is suggested to have become unhappy at Liverpool following the club’s decision to sack his countryman Arne Slot.

It was even claimed that Gakpo has asked for a move, though that talk is wide of the mark and the Dutchman has not communicated an exit desire to Liverpool.

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The situation has alerted Roberto De Zerbi’s Tottenham, who are interested in taking Gakpo to north London this summer.

Now there is a hint of how much Tottenham might need to pay to be able to take Gakpo from Anfield.

Liverpool have taken note of just how much Barcelona had to pay to sign Gordon and are factoring that into their asking price thinking.

The Magpies were able to bring in £70m from selling the winger to the Catalans, which is serving as an early benchmark in the market.

Journalist Ben Jacobs wrote on X: “Cody Gakpo hasn’t told Liverpool directly he wants to leave.

Level First capped Netherlands U18s 2016 Netherlands U19s 2018 Netherlands U20s 2018 Netherlands U21s 2019 Netherlands 2021 Cody Gakpo for the Netherlands

“However, there has been recent interest in Gakpo from Italy, and Bayern from last summer.

“Liverpool not actively looking to sell and have noted the fee on Anthony Gordon’s £70m Barcelona move, which would inform their valuation. Gakpo is well contracted until 2030.”

Selling Gakpo to Bayern Munich or a club in Italy could well be preferable for Liverpool over selling to Premier League rivals in the shape of Tottenham.

Spurs though are likely to need attackers.

They are losing Randal Kolo Muani at the end of his loan spell, while there is continued speculation over the future of Richarlison.

Italian giants Juventus asked about Richarlison recently.

It is also unclear whether Mathys Tel will remain in north London with concerns about a lack of game time.

Turkish champions Galatasaray have been keen to learn Tottenham’s asking price for Tel, while there is also interest from Germany in the shape of Eintracht Frankfurt.

If Gakpo arrives at Tottenham then that would place further question marks over how many opportunities Tel would get next season and could potentially push him closer to the exit.