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Rangers manager Danny Rohl will be confirmed as the new head coach of Red Bull Salzburg ‘shortly’, with an announcement now imminent.

The Austrian giants recently zeroed in on Rohl as the man they wanted to become their 18th head coach and approached Rangers.

Rohl has been keen to take the post, despite being under a long term contract at Ibrox, and discussions have progressed quickly, with Rangers already looking for a new manager.

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The German tactician has had heavyweight backing for the job from within the Red Bull group, with Jurgen Klopp pushing for him.

Now Rohl’s move is to be confirmed ‘shortly’, according to Austrian daily the Salzburger Nachrichten.

The Austrian giants are paying Rangers a compensation fee of €2m to appoint Rohl as their new head coach.

While the official confirmation is expected on Sunday, the latest it could arrive is by Monday.

Red Bull Salzburg are due to report for pre-season training in just three days’ time and the club have been keen for Rohl to be there when they do.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard (ENG) Giovanni van Bronckhorst (HOL) Michael Beale (ENG) Philippe Clement (BEL) Russell Martin (ENG, SCO) Danny Rohl (GER) Recent Rangers managers

Rohl knows all about the Red Bull football operation, having first worked in match analysis at RB Leipzig.

He then served as an assistant to Ralph Hasenhuttl at RB Leipzig.

Rohl will leave Rangers without having won any silverware and having guided the Gers to a third place finish in the Scottish Premiership.

Despite that, Red Bull Salzburg rate the 37-year-old and believe he is the man to turn their fortunes around after a third place finish in the Austrian Bundesliga last season.

Rangers are tipped to be going for Hearts boss Derek McInnes to succeed Rohl at the helm, with the Gers pivoting to a more Scottish look this summer.

They have already landed Scotland star Lawrence Shankland, who joined earlier this summer from Hearts.

Rohl was not Rangers’ first choice for the job, with Steven Gerrard and Kevin Muscat both rejecting the role after the sacking of Russell Martin.