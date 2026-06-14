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Valencia face a problem on the wing if they cannot convince Leeds United to loan Largie Ramazani to them again or agree to an affordable permanent transfer.

Ramazani had a mixed loan spell at Valencia in La Liga in the recent campaign, however he finished strongly and Los Che were impressed enough to want him back.

Leeds though did not agree to include an option to buy clause in the loan agreement, meaning Valencia must sit down with the Whites.

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Ramazani is keen to return to the Mestalla and earlier this month the Spanish giants sent their CEO to England to hold talks with Leeds.

There has been concern in Spain at what Leeds, who are seen as tough negotiators, might ask for in order to let Ramazani make another move.

Valencia though are banking on getting Ramazani from Leeds and failing to do so would leave them with a significant problem on the wing, according to Spanish daily Sport.

Los Che appear to consider getting Ramazani back to be key to their plans and if they do not succeed then they will need to look for alternatives, which could take some time.

The Spanish side are banking on Leeds either signing off on a new loan or agreeing to sell Ramazani for an affordable price.

Winger option Daniel James Brenden Aaronson Largie Ramazani Jack Harrison Noah Okafor Willy Gnonto Leeds United’s winger options

In Valencia’s favour is that Ramazani has been tipped to have a big say over what happens to him this summer.

Ramazani did not have the best end to his loan however as thieves stole valuables worth €100,000 from his home while he was playing for Valencia.

The winger fell out of favour at Leeds before the Whites sealed promotion from the Championship and then slipped down the pecking order further over the course of last summer.

With Leeds landing Noah Okafor and Jack Harrison returning from loan, Daniel Farke saw no place for Ramazani at Elland Road and sanctioned an exit.

The situation does not look to have changed heading into this summer and Leeds are expected to strengthen further, making Ramazani’s game time chances slim if he stays put.