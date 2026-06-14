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Nottingham Forest ‘intend to speed up’ a swoop to bring midfielder Davide Frattesi to the City Ground and have a financial advantage.

The Italian midfielder is expected to move on from Inter Milan in the summer transfer window and vultures have been circling.

There is keen interest from Juventus in Frattesi and the midfielder would be more than prepared to join the Bianconeri.

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Nottingham Forest however are keen on taking Frattesi to England and have rekindled the interest the showed in him during the winter transfer window.

Now, according to Italian outlet QS (via Calciomercato.it), Nottingham Forest ‘intend to speed up’ a deal to sign Frattesi.

The Tricky Trees are tipped to soon put in an official offer of €25m plus add-ons, which could take them close to Inter Milan’s €30m asking price.

A decision will come down to Frattesi, but it is suggested that in a battle with Juventus for his signature, Nottingham Forest’s ‘financial availability’ could make all the difference.

Competition Appearances Serie A 154 Serie B 106 Champions League 27 Davide Frattesi’s top competitions by appearances

Forest could lose top midfielder Elliot Anderson to Manchester City this summer, leaving a midfield hole that will need to be filled.

Frattesi struggled to nail down a spot in the Inter Milan team over the course of the recent season and ended up playing fewer than 600 minutes in Serie A.

He is an experienced Italy international, with 34 caps for the Azzurri to his name since his debut in the summer of 2022.

The midfielder was heavily linked with Newcastle United last summer, but ended up staying put at Inter Milan.

Before he joined Inter Milan from Sassuolo, Frattesi was pursued by Manchester United and Brighton, but decided he did not want to leave Italy.

Now Frattesi could feel the time is right for an adventure in the Premier League, a league he has admitted fascinates him.