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‘Offers could become reality’ for Aston Villa wing target Matias Soule next week as Roma continue to explore selling the Argentine.

Roma are keen to bring in cash from player sales by the end of the month as they seek to stay on the right side of financial fair play rules, especially given money has been spent to sign Donyell Malen.

Selling Soule is something the Giallorossi are prepared to consider and the Argentine is not likely to be short of takers.

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Aston Villa are keen on bringing Soule to Villa Park and have held talks with the winger’s entourage about a possible move.

Soule’s agent was recently in Italy to hold talks with Roma amid signs that things may be moving for his client.

The coming week could well end up being crucial and, according to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla, there have been enquiries from England, Turkey and Germany.

It is suggested that ‘offers could become reality’ for Soule over the course of the week, with Roma needing to make at least one sale by the end of the month.

Wing option Emi Buendia Morgan Rogers Leon Bailey Alysson Aston Villa’s wing options

Aston Villa could see the perfect opportunity to bolster Unai Emery’s attacking options by taking advantage of Roma’s sale need and lodging an offer.

Losing Soule would be a blow for Roma, with the 23-year-old having played a key role in their successes last term.

Soule played in 33 of 38 Serie A games, scoring six times and chipping in with five assists.

He also made eight appearances for Roma in the Europa League and provided two assists in the 3-0 win away at Celtic in the league phase.

A move to Aston Villa would not just let the winger test himself in the Premier League, it would also hand him Champions League football at the club that went all the way in the Europa League last season.

Soule has never played his club football outside Italy, with a switch to England likely to require an adaptation period.