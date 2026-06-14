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Fiorentina sporting director Fabio Paratici ‘could decide to accelerate the process’ on a swoop to bring Tottenham Hotspur defender Radu Dragusin back to Serie A.

Dragusin’s future at Tottenham is in doubt amid Spurs signing Marcos Senesi and pursuing Jan Paul van Hecke to strengthen at the back.

The Romanian is already down the pecking order at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and the situation is set to get worse amid new defensive recruits arriving over the course of the summer.

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Dragusin’s agent has admitted he is waiting for talks with Tottenham to find out what they have planned for his client, with a move away not ruled out.

There has been substantial interest from Italy, where Dragusin shone for Genoa, in recent windows and this summer is no different.

Fiorentina, where former Spurs sporting director Paratici is directing the transfer business, are interested in Dragusin.

The centre-back would cost a substantial sum though, while his fitness also needs to be assessed on the back of a serious knee injury suffered earlier in his Tottenham stint.

Paratici is assessing the situation and, according to Italian daily La Nazione (via Tutto Mercato Web), he ‘could decide to accelerate the process if the right financial and technical conditions are met’.

Club played for Juventus Sampdoria Salernitana Genoa Tottenham Hotspur Clubs Radu Dragusin has played for

Fiorentina did business with Tottenham in the winter transfer window when the signed winger Manor Solomon on a loan deal.

The agreement had an option to buy included, but Fiorentina believe that, set at €10m, it is too high and want to negotiate a discount.

Dragusin made ten appearances in the Premier League for Tottenham over the course of the recent campaign after returning from injury at the start of 2026.

He had a stint of starts in February, but then lost his place in the team and clocked just two minutes of football across Tottenham’s final eight games.

The defender does have a lengthy contract in north London and is on a deal which runs through until the summer of 2030.