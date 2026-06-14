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West Ham United star Crysencio Summerville has put himself ‘beyond the reach’ of suitors Roma due to his wage demands.

Summerville, who is in the Netherlands squad at the World Cup, is expected to move on from West Ham this summer following the club’s relegation from the Premier League.

Several clubs have been linked with the Dutchman, including Italian giants Roma, who have been looking at taking him to Serie A.

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Roma enjoyed massive success with another Dutchman in the shape of Donyell Malen in the second half of the recent season and want to repeat the trick with Summerville.

The Giallorossi have even deployed Malen as a weapon to speak to Summerville about a move while on World Cup duty.

Summerville though has massive wage demands and they look to have scuppered a move to Roma.

He wants a salary of €6m per year and that, added to the amount West Ham are expected to ask for, puts Summerville ‘beyond the reach’ of Roma, according to Italian daily Il Messaggero (via Tutto Mercato Web).

Linked with exit Crysencio Summerville Callum Wilson Taty Castellanos El Hadji Malick Diouf Konstantinos Mavropanos Mateus Fernandes Jarrod Bowen Jean-Clair Todibo Tomas Soucek Aaron Wan-Bissaka Soungoutou Magassa West Ham stars linked with an exit

The attacker’s stance is likely to see Roma ‘push even harder’ for alternatives such as Mason Greenwood.

Mathys Tel of Tottenham Hotspur is also on Roma’s radar, along with several other attackers, as the Italians look to strengthen in the final third.

For West Ham, it remains to be seen whether Summerville’s demands will lead to a softening of the interest in him from more than just Roma.

The Hammers need to bring in cash from player sales following relegation and Summerville is one of their most sellable assets.

A host of West Ham stars have been generating interest, including defenders Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Konstantinos Mavropanos, while midfielders Mateus Fernandes and Soungoutou Magassa are also in demand.

In attack, Jarrod Bowen could go, while Taty Castellanos has been linked with a return to Serie A.