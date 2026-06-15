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Everton are on course to snap up promising Dundee United starlet Kai Hutchison, who has now accepted an offer from the Toffees, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The 16-year-old, a product of Dundee United’s youth academy, has been tipped to have a big future ahead of him.

He has already tasted international football with Scotland’s Under-17s team and plies his trade with Dundee United’s B team.

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Everton are keen to bring top talents to the Hill Dickinson and their scouts spotted Hutchison.

They have been on his heels for some time, trying to secure a deal to take Hutchison off Dundee United’s hands.

Now Everton have made a breakthrough, with a deal agreed to bring Hutchison to the north west to continue his development.

Hutchinson has also accepted the proposal made to him by the Merseyside club and is happy to make a move to Everton.

Game Minutes vs Turkey U17s 28 vs Spain U17s 45 vs Northern Ireland U17s 20 Kai Hutchison for Scotland U17s

Now all eyes will be in which team Everton slot Hutchison, with the Under-18s and action in the Under-18 Premier League an option for the attacker.

He has played men’s football, turning out for Dundee United’s B team in the Scottish Challenge Cup in the recent season, which saw him get minutes against Peterhead and Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

In David Moyes, Hutchison will have a Scottish manager to ultimately impress and Everton are sure to have spoken to him about the pathway into the first team.

They have a reputation for nurturing young talents, who go on to make their mark in the senior side.

Everton have been on the lookout to sign young talents this summer, among whom is Chelsea’s teenage talent Sol Gordon.

Now all eyes will be on how Everton nurture the potential of Hutchison in the coming years, with further appearances at youth level for Scotland sure to follow for the attacker.