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An Aston Villa scout was present at the World Cup game between the Netherlands and Japan to monitor Parma’s goalkeeper Zion Suzuki, who is a candidate to replace Emiliano Martinez.

Suzuki arrived at Parma in July 2024 for €10m, signing a five-year contract with the Italian side.

Upon his arrival, the Japanese international instantly became the undisputed starter, making 37 Serie A appearances in his debut season.

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The 23-year-old started the recent Serie A season well but suffered a broken hand injury in November 2025, which kept him out of action for several months.

Suzuki recovered in time and was selected to represent Japan at the World Cup, where he made four saves in his country’s opening group stage encounter with the Netherlands, which finished 2-2.

With the goalkeeper now completely recovered, he has emerged as a target for Aston Villa.

According to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, a Villains’ scout attended Japan’s World Cup game against the Netherlands to monitor Suzuki’s performance as they look to replace Martinez, who could leave Villa Park this summer.

Goalkeeper Club Zion Suzuki Parma Keisuke Osako Sanfrecce Hiroshima Tomoki Hayakawa Kashima Antlers Goalkeepers in Japan squad

Martinez, who is being chased by Juventus, appears keen on making the move to Italy, with him ‘already looking for a place in Turin’.

Though the Argentine goalkeeper has been linked with Juventus for some time, it was suggested that the shot-stopper is not close to agreeing personal terms with the Italian club and no deal is in place between the two sides.

However, the Villains are already looking at replacements should he leave this summer and have identified Real Sociedad’s Alex Remiro as a potential replacement for Martinez.

It was recently suggested that French side Monaco are also keen on Remiro, with ‘talks having already taken place’ between the two clubs, making Aston Villa’s task more complicated.

With Suzuki now also a candidate to replace Martinez should he leave this summer, it remains to be seen whether Aston Villa make an official move to secure the services of the Japanese international.

The 23-year-old still has three years left on his contract, and his performances at the ongoing World Cup could drive up Parma’s asking price should the Villains come calling.