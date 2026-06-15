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Lloyd Kelly could back in the Premier League next season, with the Juventus defender being closely monitored by Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest and his former club Newcastle United, as he ‘is considered a reliable prospect’ by the trio.

Kelly joined Juventus on loan from Newcastle in the winter transfer window in 2025, with the Bianconeri then making the move a permanent one in the summer.

He failed to cement a spot in the team at St James’ Park, struggling to command regular game time, and Juventus spied an opportunity to take him to Italy.

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The defender established himself as a regular starter on the left side of Juventus’ defence and has played a key role in helping the club keep clean sheets.

In the recent Serie A season, Kelly made 35 appearances for the Bianconeri, but the club missed out on securing a Champions League spot which has made money all the tighter in Turin this summer.

Juventus have not taken a firm decision about Kelly’s future, but they could have an opportunity to offload the defender as he has a market back in the Premier League.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Juve, Newcastle, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest are closely monitoring Kelly’s situation at Juventus as they consider him to be a reliable prospect who could be dropped into their respective squads and ready to go in the Premier League.

Club played for Bristol City Bournemouth Newcastle United Juventus Clubs Lloyd Kelly has played for

Aston Villa are the only one of the Premier League trio to be able to offer Kelly European football, but the defender could prioritise game time and the feel of a club if he leaves Juventus.

A potential sale would allow the Serie A outfit to generate significant capital gain and free up resources to reinvest in other areas deemed a priority by Luciano Spalletti.

Juventus would, it is suggested, be made to think hard about Kelly if a €35m bid arrives.

It remains to be seen who makes the first official move to secure the signature of Kelly, who still has three years left on his contract.

With the summer transfer window now open, Newcastle will look to bounce back following an underwhelming season which saw them finish outside the European spots.

Eddie Howe has ageing centre-backs in the shape of Fabian Schar and Dan Burn, and knows all about what Kelly can do.

Nottingham Forest will also look to add quality players in their squad this summer and ‘intend to speed up’ the transfer process of signing Inter Milan midfielder Davide Frattesi.

Aston Villa, who ended their 44-year drought for a major European trophy by winning the Europa League, will look to build on that success and strengthen their squad ahead of next season.

The Villains are targeting Matias Soule, with the race to secure the signature of the Roma winger expected to intensify in the coming days.