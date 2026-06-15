Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Everton hold an interest in Edon Zhegrova, though the right-sided Juventus man’s situation is also being closely monitored by several other clubs across Europe.

The right winger, who can also operate on the right side of midfield, first attracted widespread attention during his time at Lille and, in 2024, both Manchester United and Fulham made enquiries about him on deadline day, though neither move progressed into anything concrete.

Zhegrova eventually completed a move to Turin giants Juventus last summer in what appeared to be the next major step of his career.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

The 27-year-old Kosovo winger has, however, found opportunities difficult to come by with the Bianconeri, who missed out on the Champions League for next season after a disappointing Serie A campaign.

Across 19 Serie A appearances, Zhegrova failed to break into the starting lineup even once, while his overall tally of 27 appearances in all competitions yielded just 525 minutes on the pitch.

The limited game time has done little to strengthen his standing, with the Kosovo international failing to register a single goal involvement during those minutes.

Juventus are expected to shake up the squad ahead of next term and Zhegrova could potentially be on the move, with a queue of interested sides now forming.

Interested club Everton Besiktas Trabzonspor Lens Monaco Keen on Zhregrova

Turkey has emerged as a possible destination, with both Besiktas and Trabzonspor having recently marked their interest in the winger.

Now, according to Italian journalist Mirko Di Natale, Everton have also developed an ‘interest’ in Zhegrova.

The attention does not stop there either, with Monaco and Lens also looking to bring the winger, who has won 46 caps for Kosovo, back to Ligue 1.

Whether Everton decide to advance their pursuit remains to be seen, while another right-sided option on their shortlist is Watford star Othmane Maamma.

That pursuit could prove complicated, with Crystal Palace also firmly in the race for the youngster’s signature.

Reinforcements on the opposite flank are also under consideration, with David Moyes having not ruled out from retaining Tyrique George following his loan spell at Hill Dickinson.

Whether newly-appointed Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso is prepared to sanction such a move remains unclear, while talks between the Spaniard and the winger are yet to happen.

Zuriko Davitashvili is another player under consideration for the left flank and the Merseyside outfit have received encouragement after it emerged that Saint-Etienne would not stand in his way should he decide to move on.

Meanwhile, Zhegrova is not the only Serie A player Everton are looking at as they also remaining keen on Cesare Casadei, although Torino are demanding a substantial fee before entertaining an exit for the midfielder.