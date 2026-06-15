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Greek giants Panathinaikos have held a meeting with Leicester City as they move towards signing Victor Kristiansen on an initial loan deal.

The Foxes endured a horrific last campaign in the Championship, which saw them slip down into League One.

The east Midlands side finished second bottom in the league with 46 points after they were handed a six-point deduction due to the league’s PSR.

Ex-Rangers boss Russell Martin looks set to become the new Leicester City boss as he bids to turn the page on a disastrous spell at Ibrox.

What squad Martin will have when the League One campaign kicks off remains to be seen, with a host of players likely to depart Leicester.

Arsenal are trying to sign their highly rated 16-year-old winger Jeremy Monga, but more top clubs are also chasing the teenager.

And now the Foxes could lose another star in the form of Kristiansen, who is wanted by the new Panathinaikos boss Jacob Neestrup.

Club Years FC Copenhagen 2020-2023 Leicester City 2023- Bologna (loan) 2023-2024 Victor Kristiansen’s career history

According to Danish daily Tipsbladet, Panathinaikos recently held a meeting with Leicester in an attempt to push to sign Kristiansen on loan.

Panathinaikos want to take the defender to Greece for the season, while also adding in an option to buy if he impresses.

Neestrup, who is in the process of preparing for next season, is a firm fan of Kristiansen and wants to reunite with him.

The Danish tactician was in charge of FC Copenhagen between 2022 and earlier this year.

Three years ago, Leicester paid a hefty £17m to FC Copenhagen for the Denmark international, who signed a five-year deal at the Foxes.

Kristiansen has not had the spell he would have wanted at Leicester.

Last season, he was majorly injured, clocking only 167 minutes of Championship football, and now he is closing in on an exit.

With time on his side, the 23-year-old Dane could get his career back on track under the watchful eye of Neestrup at Panathinaikos.