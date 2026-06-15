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Napoli are ‘heavily monitoring’ the situation of Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario amid boss Roberto De Zerbi being ‘ready to let him go’ this summer.

The Italian’s future has been surrounded by uncertainty for the past few months, with criticism of his performances adding to the speculation of a summer exit from north London.

The 29-year-old missed a chunk of games near the end of the season through injury and, as a result, has not featured since De Zerbi’s arrival.

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The shot-stopper still managed to keep 13 clean sheets in 43 appearances over the course of the campaign and his stock remains high in Serie A.

Back in May, suggestions emerged that Vicario was on the verge of joining Inter Milan, only for the Nerazzurri to shelve their plans later in the month.

Juventus then entered the picture as they assessed options between the posts, with Liverpool custodian Alisson among the names considered.

Vicario subsequently moved to the top of the Bianconeri’s shortlist and it was suggested that they were preparing to step up contacts with Spurs.

However, the substantial fee demanded by the Lilywhites proved beyond Juventus’ reach, placing a significant obstacle in the path of any potential deal.

The Old Lady are now pushing to land Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez, with an Italian journalist recently claiming that the Argentine is ‘already looking for a place in Turin’.

Meanwhile, the Bianconeri are also believed to have enquired about two other Tottenham players during discussions involving potential transfer business.

What the future holds for Vicario remains unclear, but Napoli are now ‘heavily monitoring’ his situation with a view to a possible move, according to Italian outlet CalcioNapoli24.

De Zerbi favours a goalkeeper with ‘different skills’, particularly one more comfortable building play from the back, with the Spurs boss prepared to sanction Vicario’s departure this summer.

Vicario’s name has therefore found a place in the ‘notebook’ of Napoli sporting director Giovanni Manna as the Serie A outfit assess possible solutions.

A deal may not prove especially complicated should Napoli decide to advance their interest, though the future of current number one Alex Meret will also need to be taken into account.

The Old Lady had considered Meret as an option, while Spurs hold an interest in him.

Another shot-stopper admired by De Zerbi is Michele Di Gregorio, whose own future in Turin could come under scrutiny this summer.