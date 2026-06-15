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Tottenham Hotspur left-back Destiny Udogie has been dubbed ‘a difficult negotiation’ for Fiorentina by former Nottingham Forest sporting director Filipo Giraldi, amid the Italian side being linked with the Spurs player.

Udogie arrived at Tottenham in August 2022 from Udinese for £15m, signing a five-year contract with the north London club.

However, the Italian defender was immediately loaned back to Udinese to continue his development.

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The left-back, who made his debut for Spurs in August 2023, was quickly integrated as a starter in his debut season under Ange Postecoglou.

The 23-year-old played a key part in anchoring the left flank as Tottenham won the Europa League in May 2025.

In the recent Premier League season, Udogie endured an injury-plagued campaign which sidelined him four separate times and limited his opportunities to make an impact as Spurs struggled.

With the Lilywhites signing the veteran Andrew Robertson on a free transfer this summer, the Italian’s starting spot could be under threat, especially given the presence of Souza and Djed Spence.

Left-back option Destiny Udogie Andrew Robertson Souza Djed Spence Archie Gray Micky van de Ven Ben Davies Tottenham’s left-back options

The 23-year-old is attracting interest from Fiorentina, but the deal does not appear to be straightforward.

Former Nottingham Forest sporting director Giraldi feels that Udogie’s market value is being influenced by the Premier League, adding that players playing in England often command higher fees.

Giraldi admitted that there are concerns over the Italian’s consistency, but stressed that the left-back still commands a medium to high valuation.

The former Nottingham Forest sporting director made it clear that Udogie would command a substantial fee by Serie A standards, suggesting Fiorentina could face a major financial hurdle in signing the Tottenham defender.

Talking about the possible price to sign Udogie, he said to Italian outlet Radio FirenzeViola: “In the Premier League, there are many players who cost more because they’re in England.

“Udogie lacks consistency because he has some problems every year.

“Given what the market has to offer, his valuation could be medium-high.

“I won’t say the price out of respect, but for Italy, it’s a significant figure.”

Giraldi stressed that clubs usually sign players permanently when they are fully convinced, while loan deals with purchase options can signal doubts over a player’s value or suitability.

The former Nottingham Forest sporting director indicated that a move for Udogie would be a difficult negotiation for Fiorentina.

“The right to buy is always very uncertain because you might as well renegotiate the price after the loan.”

He added: “When you’re seriously interested, you take a player outright; if you’re not convinced, you loan him with the right to buy, perhaps putting a high buyout fee but wanting to renegotiate later.

“Udogie seems like a difficult negotiation to me.”

It remains to be seen what fee Fiorentina are willing to pay for Udogie and whether signing him for Tottenham is realistic for a club that struggled against relegation in the recent campaign.

Tottenham have a reputation for being difficult negotiators in the transfer market, but Fiorentina may hope the inside track of Fabio Paratici could help.

Fiorentina are also interested in Radu Dragusin, with it suggested Paratici ‘could decide to accelerate the process’ to sign the Spurs defender.