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Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Lucas Bergvall described becoming Sweden’s youngest-ever World Cup debutant as an ‘indescribable feeling’ following his nation’s opening victory over Tunisia.

Sweden opened their World Cup campaign against Tunisia in Monterrey after Group F rivals Netherlands and Japan had shared the spoils in an entertaining 2-2 draw earlier in the day.

Bergvall was introduced in the 65th minute in place of Celtic’s Benjamin Nygren and made an impact, supplying the assist for Sweden’s fifth goal as they cruised to a commanding 5-1 victory to move to the summit of the group.

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The emphatic triumph marked Sweden’s biggest World Cup victory since 1938, while Graham Potter’s decision to introduce the Spurs starlet, who already has ten senior caps to his name, saw another piece of history written.

Bergvall, who surpassed Jesper Blomqvist to become Sweden’s youngest-ever World Cup debutant, described the achievement as an incredible moment and said he felt both grateful and delighted to have secured his place in the record books.

However, the midfielder was quick to shift the focus back to the collective effort, insisting that Sweden’s convincing display and the three points mattered far more than any personal achievement.

The 20-year-old said in a post-match interview via Swedish daily Expressen: “Unbelievable.

Opponents Date Tunisia (won 5-1) 15th June Netherlands 20th June Japan 26th June Sweden’s Group F schedule

“Grateful and happy of course.

“A milestone, but the most important thing was that we took three points and had this type of performance.”

Bergvall admitted he was so focused on performing during the match that he could not fully take in the occasion, though he later reflected on the achievement as a fantastic experience.

“Indescribable feeling.

“At the same time, you are focused on the game.

“It’s hard to describe right then and there.

“You are so focused on doing your best.

“But now in retrospect, it’s fantastic.”

Despite Tottenham’s underwhelming season, Bergvall’s standing under Potter on the international stage appears undiminished, lending further weight to Mikel Lustig’s belief that the midfielder should be a permanent fixture in the Sweden set-up.

Although the Swede found himself on the fringes under manager Tottenham Roberto De Zerbi during the closing stages of the Premier League campaign, he remained complimentary of the Italian coach.

Earlier this year, it was suggested that Bergvall would become a central figure in Sweden’s plans, with the team expected to be built around him, and his growing influence suggests that prediction is already beginning to ring true.