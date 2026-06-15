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Nottingham Forest boss Vitor Pereira ‘remains committed’ to the project at the City Ground despite attempts from Saudi side Al-Hilal to lure him away, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The Portuguese arrived at the City Ground in February as the club’s fourth manager of the campaign, tasked with steering the Tricky Trees away from relegation trouble and restoring stability to a turbulent season.

He ultimately achieved that objective, guiding Nottingham Forest to a 16th-place finish and ensuring Premier League survival with five points to spare.

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Pereira also led the Tricky Trees to the Europa League semi-finals, their deepest run in a European competition for 42 years, underlining the progress made under his stewardship despite the eventual defeat to Aston Villa.

The Portuguese boss is now entering the final year of his contract and it has been suggested that the club would be keen to extend his stay beyond its current terms.

Concerns emerged, however, when Al-Hilal identified Pereira as a candidate to return to Saudi Arabia, where he previously managed two years ago.

Now Nottingham Forest have been handed a boost, with Pereira ‘committed’ to the project at the City Ground and not actively seeking an exit.

Manager Nationality Sabri Lamouchi French Chris Hughton Irish Steve Cooper Welsh Nuno Espirito Santo Portuguese Ange Postecoglou Australian Sean Dyche English Vitor Pereira Portuguese Recent Nottingham Forest managers

Despite the Portuguese tactician’s stance, talks on a new deal are not expected to be finalised this summer.

Nottingham Forest are ready to wait and see how the team start next season before accelerating a new contract for the boss.

There may also be lessons drawn from Pereira’s spell at Wolves last year, where an opening ten-match winless run ultimately led to his departure.

Former Premier League winger Perry Groves previously suggested the Portuguese may have regretted committing to his contract extension at Molineux in light of how events unfolded, while what the future holds at the City Ground remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, attention is already turning towards strengthening the squad, with Nottingham Forest expected to accelerate efforts to sign Inter Milan star Davide Frattesi.

Another Serie A star on their radar is Roma’s Polish defender Jan Ziolkowski, who has prioritised a move to England amid turning down all other proposals.

Additionally, another opportunity emerging from the Italian market is Raul Bellanova, though several fellow Premier League clubs are also monitoring his situation.

In addition, Pereira’s side have ‘submitted a bid’ for Arsenal star Fabio Vieira as well.

Vieira spent last term on loan at Hamburg in the Bundesliga and the German side have been looking to keep him.

Nottingham Forest’s entry into the race has complicated that desire though.