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Rangers flop Andreas Skov Olsen ‘will also leave’ Wolfsburg during the summer transfer window, with no future for the winger at the German side.

The Dane arrived in Glasgow on a six-month loan deal during the winter window, as they looked to strengthen their bid for the Scottish Premiership title.

The pursuit of Skov OIsen had been a lengthy one for Rangers, who had been keen to sign him as far back as 2021, when Giovanni van Bronckhorst was in charge at Ibrox.

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Skov Olsen though proved to be a big disappointment at Rangers.

The 26-year-old managed just one goal in eight regular Scottish Premiership appearances and featured only once after the league split, remaining on the bench for the rest of the run-in.

His performances drew criticism from several quarters, with former Hibernian star Tam McManus branding him a disappointment as early as February, while former manager Jim Duffy took a similar view.

Not everyone was prepared to write him off, however, with analyst John Walker arguing that Skov Olsen needed more time.

He has now returned to Wolfsburg, with Rangers not seeing enough from the Denmark international to want to trigger the option to buy in the loan agreement.

Club played for FC Nordsjaelland Bologna Club Brugge Wolfsburg Rangers Clubs Andreas Skov Olsen has played for

Skov Olsen will not be staying at Wolfsburg though and his agent will be looking for a new home for the winger.

According to Danish outlet Bold, Skov Olsen ‘will also leave’ Wolfsburg this summer as part of a wider clear-out at the German club.

The Dane joined Wolfsburg in January last year, made only 23 appearances for the club and now seems poised to explore fresh opportunities despite still being under contract until 2029.

Rangers will soon have another manager at the helm in the shape of Derek McInnes, with Danny Rohl leaving for Red Bull Salzburg in Austria.

Whether McInnes has a different opinion about Skov Olsen remains to be seen, but given his displays, Rangers’ looking at bringing him back again appears unlikely.

The Glasgow giants have already completed their first signing of the summer after landing Lawrence Shankland on a free transfer.

Rangers have also been involved in the race for free agent Dan Neil, though with changes looming in the dugout, how their transfer plans develop remains to be seen.