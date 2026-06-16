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Norway’s doctor has moved to ease concerns over Crystal Palace star Jorgen Strand Larsen’s fitness ahead of the country’s World Cup opener with Iraq.

The 26-year-old arrived at Selhurst Park during the winter transfer window from Wolves in a deal that represented the biggest investment in the club’s history.

The Norwegian wasted little time making his mark in south London, opening his account with a brace against Burnley in just his second appearance for Crystal Palace.

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Strand Larsen earned his place in Norway’s World Cup squad as the Scandinavian nation ended a 28-year absence from football’s biggest stage.

Norway are rated by many as potential dark horses in the tournament and Strand Larsen’s contributions could be huge as the World Cup progresses.

As part of their World Cup preparations, Norway faced Sweden in a warm-up friendly, with Strand Larsen starting the match and scoring twice in a 3-1 win.

The Norwegian was then introduced from the bench in their second warm-up game as they played out a draw against Morocco.

Opponents Venue Iraq Boston Senegal New York City France Boston Norway’s group games

Norway are now preparing for their opening World Cup fixture against Iraq tonight, a crucial encounter in a group that also contains France and Senegal.

However, concerns emerged after Strand Larsen missed training with the rest of the squad yesterday due to a fever.

The Norway team doctor, Ola Sand, has eased worries though and insists that Strand Larsen is ‘almost 100 per cent’ fine following his illness.

Sand said to NRK (via VG): “I can confirm it. Fever-free and almost 100 per cent.”

Given the illness appears to be only a minor cold, Strand Larsen could still feature prominently as the tournament progresses and help his country make a mark on the world stage.

All eyes will be on whether Strand Larsen starts this evening when Norway take on Iraq.