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The Red Bull group is ‘already eyeing’ Rangers manager Danny Rohl eventually taking over at RB Leipzig, on the back of a hoped for successful spell at Red Bull Salzburg.

RB Leipzig sporting director Marcel Schafer is expected to hold crunch talks with head coach Ole Werner over his future, with the German tactician increasingly likely to depart after losing the backing of much of the dressing room.

As the Germans weigh up their next move, Leipzig’s hierarchy are understood to favour Martin Demichelis.

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The Argentine is currently contracted to Mallorca until 2028 after recently signing a new deal with the Vermilions despite their relegation.

Rangers, meanwhile, appear poised to lose their manager, with an announcement confirming Rohl as the new Red Bull Salzburg head coach said to be only a matter of time after an agreement was reached.

Only last month, Rohl publicly pledged his commitment to the Gers, but Liverpool icon Jurgen Klopp is believed to have personally championed the 37-year-old for the Salzburg position, helping accelerate negotiations behind the scenes.

Now, according to German daily the Leipziger Volkszeitung, Rohl’s move to Salzburg is viewed as part of a broader plan within the Red Bull structure, with the German coach being groomed for a future switch to RB Leipzig’s top job.

Manager Tenure Domenico Tedesco 2021–2022 Marco Rose 2022-2025 Zsolt Low 2025 Ole Werner 2025- Recent RB Leipzig managers

The Austrian side are set to pay Rangers a compensation package worth €2m to secure Rohl’s services, with the German already well acquainted with the inner workings of the Red Bull network.

Before stepping into management, he cut his teeth at Leipzig in match analysis and later served as an assistant under Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Rohl embarked on his managerial journey with Sheffield Wednesday in 2023, steering the Owls to Championship safety in his first season before guiding them to a respectable 12th-place finish the following campaign.

He departs Ibrox without silverware to show for his spell in Glasgow, with a third-place league finish the closest he came to success.

Salzburg, who also ended the campaign in third place, will now look to the 37-year-old to reignite their title ambitions and propel them back towards the summit next term.

Derek McInnes is widely expected to emerge as Rangers’ choice to replace Rohl, with the Gers already having brought in ex-Hearts talisman Lawrence Shankland ahead of the new campaign.