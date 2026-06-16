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Tottenham Hotspur have now agreed a deal with Brighton for the signature of defender Jan Paul van Hecke which does not include Luka Vuskovic going the other way.

Spurs boss Roberto De Zerbi had made bringing Van Hecke to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium a priority this summer and the club have been working hard to deliver.

Brighton have proved to be tough negotiators, not least because of their desire to sign highly rated Spurs defender Vuskovic, on the back of his superb season on loan at Hamburg.

Tottenham saw two bids for Netherlands international Van Hecke knocked back, but have now managed to reach an agreement with Brighton for the centre-back.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano wrote on X: “Tottenham agree deal to sign Jan Paul van Hecke from Brighton, here we go!

“New defender wanted by De Zerbi joining on £52m deal, agreement club to club done after player accepted #THFC conditions last week.”

Brighton still want to sign Vuskovic from Tottenham, but the talks are being treated as a separate matter between the two clubs.

Season Position 2025–26 17th 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

The Seagulls have already seen Spurs quickly reject an offer for the Croatian defender, but their interest in signing him persists.

An issue for Tottenham could well be Vuskovic wanting the move as he is suggested to have an agreement on personal terms in place with Brighton.

The arrival of Van Hecke at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will increase the competition for places in defence and that may be of some concern to Vuskovic.

He stressed at the end of his loan at Hamburg that the most important thing for his continued development is to be playing on a regular basis.

De Zerbi may well have to work hard to reassure Vuskovic that if he does stay then he will get the minutes he needs, especially with Marcos Senesi now also through the door.

The Tottenham boss could see Senesi and Van Hecke as his new centre-back pairing.

Spurs have a host of centre-back options in the ranks, though there are real question marks over whether Cristian Romero will stay at the club, while Radu Dragusin is heavily linked with a move away.

Dragusin’s agent admitted recently that he is waiting to hold talks with Tottenham to find out how they see the defender’s future looking into next season.