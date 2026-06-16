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Nottingham Forest hitman Arnaud Kalimuendo is looking to stay at Eintracht Frankfurt and a ‘decision has been made’ on the part of the player, though an agreement on a fee remains.

The Frenchman endured a difficult first half of the season at the City Ground, failing to earn a single Premier League start despite arriving with considerable expectations.

During that challenging spell, Nottingham Forest legend Steve Hodge backed the striker and even advised him to make more angled runs rather than straight ones in an effort to maximise his strengths.

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A fresh start arrived in January when Kalimuendo completed a loan move to Eintracht Frankfurt, with the club’s sporting director expressing his delight at securing the forward’s services.

The 24-year-old made an immediate impact by registering an assist on his debut after coming off the bench and went on to play an important role for Die Adler.

The Frenchman finished with seven goal involvements in 19 Bundesliga appearances and by March Eintracht Frankfurt had already grown increasingly confident of making his stay permanent.

However, questions emerged in April over whether the German side would be able to trigger the purchase option, which was viewed as a significant financial commitment.

Statistic Number Appearances 19 Goals 6 Assists 1 Bookings 4 Arnaud Kalimuendo at Eintracht Frankfurt

Suggestions even surfaced that an agreement had already been reached between the clubs, though those reports were subsequently played down despite talks continuing behind the scenes.

According to German daily Bild, a ‘decision has been made’, with Kalimuendo reaching an agreement with Eintracht Frankfurt over staying.

The proposed contract is said to run until 2031, with the Frenchman keen to continue his career in Germany rather than return to the City Ground.

The clubs, however, still have work to do before a deal can be completed.

Nottingham Forest are prepared to sanction a permanent departure and have shown a willingness to drop below the original €27m purchase option, but Die Adler are not prepared to meet those demands.

Eintracht Frankfurt are currently willing to offer around €20m, while the Reds are holding out for at least €25m before agreeing to part ways with the striker.

Whether the two clubs can bridge that gap remains to be seen, though Kalimuendo’s desire to remain in Frankfurt could yet help push negotiations towards a successful conclusion in the coming days.

Eintracht Frankfurt could further strengthen their attacking options this summer as they keep tabs on Tottenham Hotspur star Mathys Tel.

However, if they splash the cash on Kalimuendo, the jury is out on whether they could afford Tel as well.