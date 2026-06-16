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West Ham United striker Niclas Fullkrug remains a ‘strong contender’ to play for Venezia next season, but ‘negotiations are needed’ to determine the parameters of a deal.

Fullkrug joined West Ham in 2024 after impressing in Germany, with the Hammers paying considerably less than the widely reported £27m fee to secure his signature.

However, the striker struggled to make a lasting impact at the London Stadium, with injuries disrupting his spell before he was loaned out to AC Milan in January this year.

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The 33-year-old also endured a disappointing stint in Italy, scoring just once in 20 appearances for the Rossoneri, who opted against triggering their option to buy.

Fullkrug’s struggles ultimately saw him miss out on Julian Nagelsmann’s Germany World Cup squad after featuring at the 2022 tournament in Qatar.

With West Ham now relegated, they have more reasons to offload Fullkrug from the wage bill, though the German was largely expected to leave no matter what happened.

Venezia have been the frontrunners to sign the 33-year-old this summer for a while, with the club considering him a ‘highly sought after’ player.

Club played for Werder Bremen Greuther Furth Nurnberg Hannover Werder Bremen Borussia Dortmund West Ham AC Milan Clubs Niclas Fullkrug has played for

However, with fresh developments emerging, the German striker’s move to the Italian club is not looking straightforward.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web, though Fullkrug remains ‘a strong contender’ to play for Venezia next season, the striker’s high salary, in addition to being under contract at West Ham, complicates things.

It has been suggested that ‘negotiations are needed’ to determine the outline of a possible deal to sign Fullkrug.

Earlier this month, it was suggested that Venezia were ‘awaiting approval’ of the German as they seek to sign him.

Venezia, who will play in Serie A next season after earning automatic promotion, might face competition from Bundesliga outfit Werder Bremen, who held talks with the Hammers star’s agents.

It remains to be seen where Fullkrug will play next season amid transfer interest.

With the summer transfer window now open, West Ham are expected to be busy in the market as they look to push for promotion from the Championship.

The Irons will be looking at free agents and are interested in signing Danilho Doekhi.

They could offer the free agent a non-promotion clause to persuade him to join.