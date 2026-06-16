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Dutch journalist Valentijn Driessen has sought to dampen the praise being directed towards Sunderland striker Brian Brobbey following his encouraging debut campaign at the Stadium of Light.

Brobbey arrived last summer to aid the Black Cats’ return to the Premier League, with Sunderland seeing off competition for his signature.

Shortly after his arrival, Regis Le Bris highlighted that the Dutchman would provide a different profile in the attacking department to their frontline.

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The striker was initially introduced from the bench and had to wait six league matches before opening his account for the club, with his first goal coming against Premier League champions Arsenal.

Consistent performances gradually earned Brobbey a place in the starting lineup and he eventually established himself as Sunderland’s preferred option through the middle.

The 24-year-old finished his debut Premier League season with seven goals, making him the Black Cats’ leading scorer as they secured a seventh-place finish and qualified for the Europa League.

Sunderland’s coaching staff have been credited with playing a key role in Brobbey’s development, while the striker himself has admitted that the fast-paced and physical nature of English football suits his game.

League Country Eerste Divisie Netherlands Eredivisie Netherlands Bundesliga Germany Premier League England Leagues Brian Brobbey has played in

The Dutchman’s progress has also prompted discussion back home, with one Dutch journalist believing Ajax may have allowed him to leave too easily considering the impact he has made in England.

Assessing Brobbey’s season, Driessen poured cold water on suggestions that the striker produced a campaign worthy of comparisons with Ruud van Nistelrooy, insisting such claims do not stand up to scrutiny despite the improvement from the striker.

He also stressed that Brobbey’s difficult start was partly by design, noting Sunderland deliberately managed his introduction before the striker found his feet and began contributing more regularly in front of goal.

The journalist says that if goals are being used as the main measure of success, then should include Burnley’s Zian Flemming as part of the discussion.

Driessen said on Kick-off (via Dutch outlet Voetbal Primeur): “One of those guys said that Brobbey had had a great season and that he was really the new Ruud van Nistelrooy, from what you heard.

“That is obviously not true.

“Brobbey struggled a lot in the beginning.

“That was partly deliberate to let him get used to English football, Sunderland, and the transition to Great Britain.

“Later he picked it up quite well and scored a number of goals, but if we are only talking about goals, we also have to mention Zian Flemming at Burnley.”

Before the World Cup, a Dutch agent claimed that Brobbey lacks individual flair.

The Dutchman is currently on World Cup duty and made his debut on football’s biggest stage from the bench in Oranje’s opening 2-2 draw against Japan.

The Netherlands face Sweden on Saturday and Brobbey will be hoping to make a stronger impression as he looks to answer some of the criticism that has come his way.

Meanwhile, Driessen also recently took aim at Brobbey’s Netherlands team-mate Crysencio Summerville, casting doubt over his credentials at international level.