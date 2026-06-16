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Rangers star Nicolas Raskin is attracting transfer interest from Italy, as Serie A outfit Atalanta are keen on the Belgium international.

The Gers lost the Scottish Premiership title by ten points and will be desperate to have a good transfer window for a better upcoming season.

They are also set to lose their young German manager, Danny Rohl, who is set to become Red Bull Salzburg’s new boss.

Losing Rohl will be a blow, but Derek McInnes is set to come in and will run the rule over the squad at Ibrox.

Last week, one Scottish analyst stressed that the Glasgow giants desperately need a good World Cup from Raskin to pocket a big fee, as they look to create room for signings.

The World Cup has only started and Raskin made a 34-minute cameo off the bench against Egypt in a 1-1 draw.

And now, according to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Serie A club Atalanta have ‘set their sights on’ signing Raskin from Rangers.

Club League Gent Pro League Standard Liege Pro League Rangers Scottish Premiership Nicolas Raskin’s clubs

La Dea won the Europa League two years ago by smashing a brilliant Bayer Leverkusen side coached by Xabi Alonso and are established as a top club in Italy.

The Belgium midfielder’s current deal runs for two more years at Ibrox and Rangers should be in a strong position to ask for a significant fee for him.

Rangers legend Barry Ferguson is a fan of the 25-year-old, whom he believes is a complete midfielder, while hailing his ability to progress the ball.

He is a key part of the Rangers system at the Glasgow giants and his 50 appearances last term across all competitions show his reliability.

Raskin directly contributed to 16 goals, while clocking more than 4,200 minutes for the Scottish giants.

Last summer, Super Lig outfit Besiktas wanted the Belgium star, but a potential deal never gained any traction following their initial interest.

The Gers will hope Raskin has a better World Cup in Belgium’s upcoming games, which could help them attract more clubs for the defensive midfielder in the ongoing transfer window.