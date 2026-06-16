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Sunderland and Nottingham Forest have contacted Juventus about midfielder Khephren Thuram and in their favour is that they boast an excellent relationship with the Bianconeri.

Juventus failed to qualify for next season’s Champions League after a disappointing Serie A campaign and will need to balance the books this summer at the same time as trying to improve the squad.

They are looking to offload Lois Openda, after he flopped last term, while Kosovo winger Edon Zhegrova could also find the exit door in Turin.

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Now midfielder Thuram could potentially be moving towards a departure if the terms on the table match what Juventus want.

Liverpool have been keeping tabs on Thuram, while Manchester United and Galatasaray are admirers, but fellow Premier League sides Nottingham Forest and Sunderland have now made solid moves.

The pair have enquired about Thuram both with Juventus and with the player’s camp, requesting information about his availability.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, the Premier League pair boast excellent relationships with Juventus and also have the cash needed to meet the Bianconeri’s demands.

Interested club League Liverpool Premier League Galatasaray Super Lig Manchester United Premier League Sunderland Premier League Nottingham Forest Premier League Interested in Khephren Thuram

Juventus paid a fee of around €20m to sign Thuram in 2024 and he is rated at around €12m on the club’s books.

Selling Thuram for their asking price of between €35m and €40m would bring in a substantial profit for Juventus and help their financial book position.

A move to Sunderland would hand Thuram Europa League football, something Nottingham Forest cannot offer.

However, the Tricky Trees did make an impression in the Europa League last term and will be able to sell an exciting project under Vitor Pereira to the midfielder.

Nottingham Forest are active on a number of fronts and they ‘intend to speed up’ the process to bring Inter Milan midfielder Davide Frattesi to the City Ground.

Thuram still has three years remaining on his current contract, but with Juventus open to evaluating every offer to raise money, a move away from Turin could be on the cards.