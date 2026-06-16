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Former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has shown no sign of wavering in his belief in Newcastle United star Nick Woltemade, hailing the forward’s all-round attacking profile.

The 24-year-old endured a frustrating end to the campaign under Eddie Howe at Newcastle, struggling for regular game time and frequently finding himself deployed away from his preferred position.

The forward still managed 16 goal involvements in 51 appearances across all competitions, though the return fell short of the expectations that accompanied both his reputation and the sizeable fee Newcastle invested in him.

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Woltemade himself recently opened up on the difficult period he experienced at St James’ Park and explained how he sought to work through the setbacks.

Speculation over his future also gathered pace after suggestions emerged that Atletico Madrid had looked to capitalise on his situation.

Despite attracting enquiries, it later revealed that the German is not actively pushing for an exit and continues to enjoy a strong relationship with Howe.

Reflecting on Woltemade’s development, Klopp praised his style of play and finishing ability, while also highlighting his knack for getting to the ball in difficult situations.

Season Position 2025–26 12th 2024–25 5th 2023–24 7th 2022–23 4th 2021–22 11th Newcastle United’s last five league finishes

He also pointed to Woltemade’s spell at Stuttgart as further proof of his quality, as those who watched him there already know the calibre of player he is.

Klopp was quoted as saying by German daily the Stuttgarter Nachrichten: “I like Nick’s style of play, his finishing ability, the way he finishes.

“He uses every joint to get to the ball.

“He puts away the impossible.

“We all know how good he was when he played for VfB Stuttgart.”

Although Woltemade spent only a single season at Stuttgart, he left a lasting impression, with boss Sebastian Hoeness admitting the club had lost a unique attacking profile following his departure.

For now, the German’s focus is firmly on the World Cup, where he remained an unused substitute during his country’s emphatic 7-1 victory over Curacao in their opening fixture.

Germany’s next assignment comes against Ivory Coast on Saturday and Woltemade will hope the occasion offers him the opportunity to make his first World Cup appearance.