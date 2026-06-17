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Everton have been namechecked in the race for Bologna attacker Santiago Castro, who is of keen interest to their Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest.

Strengthening the attacking department appears to be one of the priorities at the Hill Dickinson this summer, with a number of targets already beginning to emerge.

Everton have developed an interest in Edon Zhegrova, who could be on the move away from Juventus, though the winger is attracting attention from several clubs across Europe.

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Options for the left flank remain under consideration as well, with the Toffees receiving encouragement in their pursuit of Zuriko Davitashvili after Saint-Etienne made it clear they would not stand in his way should he seek a move away.

David Moyes’ side could also retain Tyrique George on the left wing after his loan spell at the Hill Dickinson, though winger is yet to hold talks with Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso regarding his future.

Even though the Toffees already have two recognised number nines, that position also continues to be assessed, with suggestions emerging that they have entered the race for Mohamed Amoura.

Another striker under consideration is Auxerre’s Lassine Sinayoko, though fellow Premier League clubs are also in the mix for his signature.

Strikers (Everton) Strikers (N Forest) Thierno Barry Chris Wood Beto Taiwo Awoniyi Igor Jesus Arnaud Kalimuendo Everton-Nottingham Forest strikers

Bologna hitman Castro is someone who has been generating substantial interest and Nottingham Forest tested the water over a swoop earlier this month.

Now amongst the clubs who could express an interest ‘are Everton’, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web.

Crystal Palace are also in the picture, though do not appear convinced by his ‘potential’.

Apart from the English clubs, Flamengo have also been ‘mentioned’ as suitors, though whether the Argentine is ready to leave Europe at this stage of his career remains to be seen.

No offers or concrete approaches have been made for him so far, while Bologna are under no pressure to sell.

However, should the right proposal arrive, the Rossoblu could be prepared to ‘sit down and listen’.

The Serie A outfit would be satisfied with an offer in the region of €50m and Castro still has four years remaining on his contract, leaving them in a strong negotiating position.

The 21-year-old finished as Bologna’s second-highest scorer in the recent campaign with eleven goals, further underlining his potential.

Which of the Premier League sides decide to advance their interest remains to be seen, while Aston Villa have also monitored Castro previously and could yet re-enter the picture.