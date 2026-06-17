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German giants Borussia Dortmund are watching Celtic target Fares Ghedjemis at the World Cup, as a further sign that a Bhoys move is now unlikely emerges.

Ghedjemis has been firmly on Celtic’s radar, having been identified by the club’s recruitment team and a swoop launched in the winter transfer window.

His club side Frosinone had even begun looking for a replacement for Ghedjemis, indicating a willingness to sanction a move.

Ultimately Celtic and Frosinone were unable to bridge their differences in valuation, as Ghedjemis stayed put while the Bhoys secured the Scottish Premiership title on the final day, rendering their inability to bring him in not too costly.

Frosinone general manager Pietro Doronzo however claimed in May that it was Ghedjemis’ wish to stay on and ‘win the championship’ rather than valuation that was a sticking point while insisting that his club is not a ‘prison’.

A few weeks ago, it emerged that Celtic held a continued interest in Ghedjemis, hoping to bring him to Scotland over the summer window.

Recently though, Frosinone’s price tag of €15m and ‘very significant offers’ from clubs in top leagues have appeared to put Ghedjemis beyond Celtic’s reach.

Season Position 2025–26 1st 2024–25 1st 2023–24 1st 2022–23 1st 2021–22 1st Celtic’s last five league finishes

Now, according to German outlet Fussball Europa, Borussia Dortmund are amongst the clubs now scouting Ghedjemis at the World Cup, decreasing Celtic’s chances of landing the winger even further.

AS Monaco, Lazio, and Atalanta are additional clubs said to be following Ghedjemis, as competition heats up for the Algerian.

The quoted price has also been bumped up to ‘a starting price of €20m’, rendering the probability of Celitc signing him even lower.

Ghedjemis was an unused substitute against Argentina, as Lionel Messi ran the show to draw level with Miroslav Klose for the most World Cup goals by scoring a hat-trick.

Algeria have games against Jordan and Austria remaining in their group stage, and Ghedjemis will hope to make his World Cup debut in one of those two games.

Celtic have lined up other attacking targets, but they face competition from Polish side Rakow for FC Aarau striker Elias Filet, while they have made ‘preliminary enquiries’ for Hellas Verona striker Kieron Bowie.

Amid Dortmund being keen on Ghedjemis, Celtic are dealing with the German giants to try to sign winger Cole Campbell.

Celtic will want to back Martin O’Neill in the transfer market after handing him a one-year deal, especially given that they could provide him with only the dud signings of Joel Mvuka, Tomas Cvancara and Junior Adamu last winter.