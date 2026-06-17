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Celtic target Jari De Busser is closing in on a move to AZ Alkmaar after the Dutch club reached a verbal agreement with Go Ahead Eagles for the shot-stopper.

Kasper Schmeichel, Celtic’s long-standing number one, was forced to retire at the end of last month after failing to recover from the shoulder injury that has kept him sidelined since February.

That has left Viljami Sinisalo as the club’s first-choice goalkeeper, with Tam McManus suggesting Celtic look far more assured with the Finland international between the posts than they did under Schmeichel.

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Seeking additional cover and competition for the 24-year-old, the Bhoys turned their attention to the transfer market and identified De Busser, who started every league match for Go Ahead Eagles last season and recorded nine clean sheets.

Celtic stepped up their interest in the goalkeeper last month and were encouraged by indications that a transfer could be possible after the Dutch club earmarked Toulouse’s Kjetil Haug as a potential replacement.

The 26-year-old attracted interest from both Club Brugge and Celtic, but the Scottish champions have now suffered a major setback in their pursuit, with a move to Parkhead appearing increasingly unlikely.

According to Dutch magazine Voetbal International, AZ Alkmaar and Go Ahead Eagles have reached a verbal agreement, leaving the Belgian shot-stopper on the verge of completing a switch to the AFAS Stadion.

Goalkeeper Age Viljami Sinisalo 24 Ross Doohan 28 Josh Clarke 21 Goalkeepers at Celtic

De Busser’s preference to remain in the Netherlands appears to have proved decisive, with only the final details left to resolve before the goalkeeper puts pen to paper on a long-term deal with AZ Alkmaar.

League Two goalkeeper Shaun MacDonald previously suggested that a move to Celtic would be perfect for Sinisalo, and that prediction could soon be borne out.

The Finland international has spoken of his desire to continue improving at Celtic and may now have the perfect chance to establish himself as the club’s undisputed number one, unless the club move for a more established option before the campaign begins.

Martin O’Neill currently has Ross Doohan and 21-year-old Josh Clarke among his goalkeeping options, but additional experience between the posts is likely to remain a priority as preparations for the new campaign continue.