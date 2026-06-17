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Celtic midfielder Arne Engels is being scrapped over by Premier League pair Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest.

Engels arrived at Celtic in August 2024 from German side Augsburg for a hefty fee of £11m, with the Bhoys convinced of his potential and resale value.

The Belgian split opinion at times at Parkhead, with one former top flight star remarking in April last year he expected more from Engels given the money spent on him.

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One Celtic legend though labelled Engels a ‘Rolls Royce’ of a player and it appears that sentiment is shared by clubs south of the border.

Nottingham Forest made a serious attempt to sign Engels in the winter transfer window this year and their interest has not gone away.

Now Crystal Palace have joined the hunt, meaning two Premier League sides scrapping over Engels.

According to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, both clubs want Engels, but Palace are hoping to convince the Celtic man to pick them ahead of Forest.

Club Years Club Brugge 2020-2023 Augsburg 2023-2024 Celtic 2024- Arne Engels’ career history

Nottingham Forest have been long-time admirers of the Belgian, but Celtic rejected three bids from the Tricky Trees in January.

Forest are looking for a replacement for Elliot Anderson should he leave this summer after emerging as a target for Manchester City.

Crystal Palace are also looking to bolster their midfield and strengthen their squad under their newly appointed manager Pierre Sage.

It was recently suggested that Italian giants Napoli are also getting into the mix for the midfielder’s signature, suggesting the competition to secure Engels this summer is ‘definitely fierce’.

Engels has joined new agents, clearly hinting at a possible move from Celtic.

For Celtic, huge interest in Engels should ensure that the asking price for the midfielder is driven up as high as possible and the Bhoys could be in line for a big payday.

Martin O’Neill will want to make sure he has a replacement in the building though, with the experienced tactician signed on for another season at Parkhead.

Business is already being eyed at Celtic, with the club in talks to sign young Borussia Dortmund winger Cole Campbell.