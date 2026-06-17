Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Former Manchester City custodian Ederson has ‘spoken highly’ of Fenerbahce to Nathan Ake in a bid to convince the Dutchman to make the switch to Turkey.

Ake and Ederson spent five years together at the Etihad and enjoyed a trophy-laden spell, winning multiple Premier League titles as well as the Champions League, which was the first in the club’s history.

Between them, the pair have amassed 549 appearances in Manchester City colours, highlighting the experience and success they shared during their time at the club.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

The Brazilian goalkeeper joined Fenerbahce in search of a fresh challenge last summer, bringing an end to his eight-year stay in Manchester.

Ederson recorded eight clean sheets in the Turkish Super Lig during his debut campaign as Fenerbahce mounted a strong title challenge, though they ultimately came up short.

Meanwhile, life was far from smooth for Ake at the Etihad recent season, with the Dutchman making just 18 Premier League appearances and breaking into the starting line-up on only six occasions.

The defender came close to leaving in the winter transfer window, but turned down the opportunity to join West Ham United.

Ex-PL star Matteo Guendouzi Fred Edson Alvarez N’Golo Kante Marco Asensio Nelson Semedo Ex-PL players at Fenerbahce

In May, it was suggested that Ake had been offered to three Serie A clubs, though none of those discussions progressed into anything concrete.

His future at Manchester City is in the air, with the Citizens open to his departure and both Fenerbahce and Everton emerging as possible destinations.

The Yellow Canaries have been working actively behind the scenes and recently ‘held another meeting’ with Manchester City to discuss a potential deal.

Now they have explored another avenue, with Ederson tasked with helping sell the move after having ‘spoken highly’ of Fenerbahce and Istanbul to Ake, according to Turkish journalist Doruk Tecimer.

The Dutchman remains in contact with the Brazilian, while discussions have also involved the goalkeeper’s family and representatives as the Turkish giants continue their efforts to secure a reunion.

Both players are currently away on World Cup duty with their respective countries and it remains to be seen how the situation develops in the coming days.

Should Ake decide to continue his career in the Premier League, Everton could come firmly into the picture, though Fenerbahce appear determined to leave no stone unturned in their pursuit of the centre-back.