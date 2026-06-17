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Italian giants Juventus are looking closely at signing Guglielmo Vicario from Tottenham Hotspur amid the cost of signing Aston Villa‘s Emi Martinez being ‘deemed excessive’.

Juventus are engaged in the hunt for a new goalkeeper after seeing Liverpool rule out letting number one target Alisson go, much to the Bianconeri’s surprise.

Aston Villa’s Martinez has emerged as the new preferred target, even ahead of Vicario, and the Argentine appears to want the move.

Doing a deal on terms Juventus find acceptable though is proving to be difficult and it is pushing Spurs goalkeeper Vicario forward.

He is now ‘being considered’ by Juventus, according to Italian journalist Gianluigi Longari.

Martinez has been ‘deemed excessive’ in terms of the costs associated with signing him from Aston Villa.

Vicario could represent a more realistic option for Juventus, especially as Spurs boss Roberto De Zerbi is looking to offload him.

Manager Time at Club Roberto De Zerbi March 2026 – present Igor Tudor February 2026 – March 2026 Thomas Frank June 2025 – February 2026 Ange Postecoglou July 2023 – June 2025 Antonio Conte November 2021 – March 2023 Last five permanent Tottenham Hotspur managers

De Zerbi is suggested to want a goalkeeper with a different skillset to his countryman and that may mean the end of Vicario’s time in north London.

Spurs though have regularly proven to be tough negotiators and it is unclear if the cost of the deal will be one Juventus are prepared to pay.

For Vicario though, the prospect of a return to Italy with one of Serie A’s biggest clubs is sure to have some appeal.

He missed most of the end of last season with a hernia injury, allowing Antonin Kinsky the chance to finish the campaign as the number 1 under De Zerbi.

Tottenham have been linked with a host of goalkeepers already this summer though, indicating Kinsky may well not be what De Zerbi wants either.

Spurs have come out swinging in the summer transfer window, wrapping up the arrivals of Andrew Robertson and Marcos Senesi, while a fee has been agreed for Jan Paul van Hecke.

They are now stepping up efforts to land Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali on a big money deal.