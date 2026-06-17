Steve Welsh/Getty Images

Former Rangers star Rory Loy believes Derek McInnes can help address the long-term mentality issues that have been associated with the Gers in the last decade.

The Glasgow giants endured a disappointing final stretch to the recent season in the post-split Scottish Premiership fixtures, ultimately falling short in the title race.

Following the campaign, Danny Rohl spoke of his desire to establish Rangers as the dominant force in Scottish football, though he will not be the man tasked with overseeing that project after moving on to Red Bull Salzburg.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

Rohl’s departure has also sparked suggestions that the Red Bull hierarchy view him as a potential future candidate for RB Leipzig should he impress during his time in Austria.

McInnes has now been appointed as the new manager at Ibrox, penning a three-year deal with Rangers.

Loy admitted that some supporters had previously wanted Rohl moved on and feels the situation has ultimately worked out well for Rangers given the compensation received and McInnes’ arrival.

He also argued that the biggest thing McInnes can bring to Ibrox is an improvement in mentality, an area he believes has repeatedly been questioned at the club over the last decade.

Club managed St Johnstone Bristol City Aberdeen Kilmarnock Hearts Rangers Clubs Derek McInnes has managed

Loy told the Scottish Football Podcast: “To think three or four weeks ago, some Rangers fans, given the decline after the split, were looking to move him [Rohl] on.

“To get money for him and to use that money to recruit Derek McInnes, I don’t think it could have fallen more favourably for Rangers.

“The one thing Derek McInnes will bring above all else is the one thing that’s been levelled at Rangers for the last decade, that’s what is between the ears, that’s mentality.”

McInnes came close to delivering the Scottish Premiership title with Hearts last season, only to see it slip away on the final day of the campaign.

Rangers supporters will now hope the 54-year-old boss can replicate that success at Ibrox and put the club back on the path to silverware.

The Gers have already completed their first summer signing with the arrival of Lawrence Shankland on a free transfer, handing McInnes an reunion with one of his key men from the Jambos.

McInnes has been named Rangers’ manager, while Rohl was head coach, in what could well indicate more power in his hands than the German had.