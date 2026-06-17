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Former Barnsley boss Conor Hourihane ‘is being lined up’ to become Russell Martin’s new assistant at Leicester City, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

The Foxes recently settled on appointing Martin as their new manager as they look to quickly get out of League One following relegation.

Martin has arrived at the King Power on the back of a disastrous stint in charge of Scottish giants Rangers, which saw his reputation take a major hit.

As such, opinion amongst Leicester fans on giving him the job as been split and Martin will need a strong start to see off the doubters.

It had been speculated that his long-time ally Matt Gill, currently at West Brom, could be joining him at Leicester.

Whether that will happen is still unclear, but Martin wants to beef up his backroom team at the King Power and the club are making moves in that direction.

Leicester have zeroed in on Hourihane and he ‘is being lined up’ to become Martin’s assistant ahead of the new season.

Team Year Points Birmingham City (C) 2024–25 111 Wolverhampton Wanderers (C) 2013–14 103 Charlton Athletic (C) 2011–12 101 Plymouth Argyle (C) 2022–23 101 Sheffield United (C) 2016–17 100 Top five most points total in League One;

(C) Champions

The 35-year-old had a spell in charge of Barnsley, which saw him leave Oakwell at the end of the recent campaign.

As such, Hourihane has valuable experience of League One and Leicester are likely to view that as a massive positive.

He also played in the Midlands, turning out for Aston Villa and Derby County during his playing days.

Martin also has solid experience of League One, having played in the division for Norwich City and Peterborough United.

He then got MK Dons promoted to League One and managed in the division.

The pressure will be on Leicester to get promoted, but it is unclear what Martin’s squad will look like when the window closes, with substantial churn in the playing staff expected.

Defender Woyo Coulibaly is heading back after Sassuolo decided not to buy him following his loan, while left-back Victor Kristiansen is wanted by Greek giants Panathinaikos.

Top Foxes talent Jeremy Monga meanwhile is being chased by Premier League champions Arsenal.

Leicester will learn their League One fixture list on 25th June, when they are released by the EFL.