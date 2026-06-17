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Former Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin is under consideration to become the new manager at Norwegian giants Rosenborg.

The 48-year-old Swede was sacked by Aberdeen in January this year after a sustained period of poor performances and results.

He did deliver the Scottish Cup while in charge of the Pittodrie outfit, but it was not enough to buy him extra time by the time the screws were turned.

Thelin is looking to return to the game and now could have an option to do so back in Scandinavia.

Norwegian giants Rosenborg are looking for a new boss and Thelin is an option, according to Norwegian newspapers Nidaros and Andressavisen.

Rosenborg have other managers on the list though and it is by no means certain that Thelin will get the job.

The Norwegian giants are struggling badly this season and sit second bottom of the Norwegian top flight.

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They have won just twice this season in eleven league games and are hoping a new manager can help to turn things around.

Thelin rose to managerial prominence through a spell in charge of lower league Swedish club Jonkopings Sodra.

His work got him the Elfsborg job, where he led the club to second spot in the Norwegian league as well as winning the Coach of the Year award in 2023.

Thelin took charge of 80 games as Aberdeen boss, winning 33, drawing 16 and losing 31.

Aberdeen did stick with Thelin through periods of poor form previously, with legend Willie Miller backing him at one point.

He was also hailed for his ability to get the maximum out of players.

Aberdeen now have experienced tactician Stephen Robinson at the helm amid a need to rebuild over the course of the summer ahead of the new Scottish Premiership season.