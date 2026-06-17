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Leeds United commentator Adam Pope believes Max Wober is unlikely to force his way back into Daniel Farke’s plans despite the centre-back being set to return to Elland Road.

The Austrian endured an injury-hit 2024/25 campaign with the Whites and subsequently made a temporary switch to Werder Bremen last summer in an attempt to get his career back on track.

Shortly after his arrival, German outfit’s football chief spoke about Wober’s difficult period at Elland Road and expressed confidence that the defender could rediscover his best form at the club.

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However, the centre-back’s struggles continued in the Bundesliga, where he managed just two league appearances across the entire campaign due to injury troubles.

Werder Bremen held an option to sign the Austrian permanently, but his lack of involvement ultimately saw him return to Yorkshire.

Farke has previously spoken about Wober’s injury issues, while the Austrian himself has also addressed the setbacks that have hampered his progress.

The 28-year-old was expectedly left out of his country’s World Cup squad, though he threw his support behind Austria ahead of their campaign.

Leeds still have Wober under contract and must decide what to do with him this summer.

Manager Time at Club Daniel Farke July 2023 – present Sam Allardyce May 2023 – June 2023 Javi Gracia February 2023 – May 2023 Jesse Marsch February 2022 – February 2023 Marcelo Bielsa June 2018 – February 2022 Last five permanent Leeds United managers

Pope pointed to Wober’s limited involvement last season and believes the defender’s repeated loan moves are a clear indication of where he stands at Elland Road, with little prospect of a return to the first-team fold.

He also insisted that he cannot see Wober suddenly being handed an opportunity at Leeds and warned he would have concerns if the Austrian was relied upon as a key backup option next season.

Pope said on the Don’t Go To Bed Just Yet podcast: “He hardly played last season.

“He didn’t really fully recover from an injury and then he started playing again in April.

“He is still under contract so technically he is coming back to Leeds United, but he clearly isn’t wanted and isn’t rated enough otherwise they wouldn’t keep loaning him out.

“To be quite honest, I had almost forgotten about him.

“I don’t see him suddenly getting a chance at the club.

“I would be very worried if he was the second-choice left-sided player next season.”

Wober is now entering the final year of his contract at Elland Road and it remains to be seen whether the Whites can find a suitor for him given his injury record.

Meanwhile, the Peacocks remain active in the market for defensive reinforcements regardless of the Austrian’s future, pushing to sign free agent Diogo Leite and receiving encouragement in their pursuit of Lee Han-beom.

Another option under consideration is Ousmane Diomande, with Leeds having approached his camp despite being aware that Sporting Lisbon are reluctant to sanction his departure.

Diomande would likely cost Leeds in excess of €40m if a deal was to happen.