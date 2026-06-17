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Former Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman ‘is about the finalise’ an agreement to join Danish giants FC Copenhagen.

Speakman won massive plaudits for his work building Sunderland’s squad during his time at the Stadium of Light and they flourished in the Premier League last term.

He left his role with the Black Cats earlier this year, but the level of his work in the north east has meant he has been expected to take a new role soon.

Now Speakman is heading to Denmark for the next chapter of his career, in what may be seen as a surprise move.

Danish giants FC Copenhagen want Speakman and have been holding talks for him to become their new sporting director.

Now, according to Danish outlet Tipsbladet, he ‘is about to finalise’ a deal with FC Copenhagen to take the sporting director job.

Only some details remain before Speakman can be confirmed as FC Copenhagen’s new sporting director.

Manager Time at Club Regis Le Bris July 2024 – present Michael Beale December 2023 –February 2024 Tony Mowbray August 2022 – December 2023 Alex Neil February 2022 – August 2022 Lee Johnson December 2020 – January 2022 Last five permanent Sunderland managers

The 47-year-old will be joining the Danish Superliga side at the perfect time to have an input on their summer transfer window business.

FC Copenhagen spoke to Jonas Boldt and Niclas Jensen about the role, but look to have settled on Speakman.

Bo Svensson is currently in the dugout at FC Copenhagen, who finished a lowly seventh in the Danish Superliga last season.

The onus will be on Speakman to get Svensson the tools he needs to ensure a much better next season.

Svensson was appointed as FC Copenhagen boss in March this year to replace Jacob Neestrup, who is now in charge of Panathinaikos in Greece.

Speakman was at Sunderland from 2020 until earlier this year and had prior spells at Birmingham City and Derby County.

He could look to use his contacts at the Stadium of Light to explore bringing players from Sunderland to FC Copenhagen, although given the financial disparity between the two clubs, efforts may need to be confined to fringe stars.

Sunderland currently have Florent Ghisolfi directing their transfer business and he is effectively Speakman’s successor.