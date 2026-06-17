Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Leeds United are now set to miss out on defensive talent Abubacarr Sedi Kinteh, who is on his way to have his medical tests in Portugal before joining Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli.

The Whites replenished their backline last season as they welcomed the likes of Jaka Bijol, James Justin and Gabriel Gudmundsson, who performed well to keep them safe in the Premier League.

Now the Yorkshire giants want to up the ante and they are looking to bring in high-quality defenders to secure their status as a top-flight club in the upcoming years.

They have been linked with a host of potential arrivals across Europe to improve the quality of their defenders, and a former star backed them to spend big this summer.

Tromso’s highly rated Kinteh emerged as a target for Leeds, who checked up on the 19-year-old.

However, it appears they did not make any headway with the Gambia international and Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli’s entrance in the race made it difficult for them.

And according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Kinteh is travelling with his agent Cherno Samba to Lisbon to go through his medical.

CB option Jaka Bijol Pascal Struijk Ethan Ampadu Joe Rodon James Justin Sebastiaan Bornauw Max Wober Leeds United’s CB options

The Jeddah-based Pro League side have agreed on a deal with Tromso to secure the central defender on a five-year deal.

It will see Leeds lose out on one of their targets, but they are working on other deals to bring in fresh faces in the upcoming weeks and months.

Sporting Lisbon’s star defender Ousmane Diomande is someone whom the Whites are chasing, even though the Portuguese side do not want to sell him.

Daniel Farke’s side are keen on South Korean centre-back Lee Han-Beom, whom Midtjylland are open to letting go of after the current World Cup.

They are trying to enter a race to sign Portuguese defender Diogo Leite, who Everton have also been linked with.

However, Kinteh’s age profile makes him a long-term investment, and it remains to be seen whether they will make a move for a young centre-back this summer after missing out on the 19-year-old.